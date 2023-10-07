IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 10,757 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.05% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

MAXN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

