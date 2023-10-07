IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys Shares of 20,053 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8 %

FBIN opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

