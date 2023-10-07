IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

