IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.