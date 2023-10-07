IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

