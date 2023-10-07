IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $234.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

