IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.13 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

IQV opened at $198.64 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

