IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $329,000 Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

