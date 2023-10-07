IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $495,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.