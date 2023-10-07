IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $646,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

