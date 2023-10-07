IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $880,000 Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.10% of Radware worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 324,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $5,128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

