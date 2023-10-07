IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Li-Cycle stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

