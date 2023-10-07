IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,095,000 after purchasing an additional 90,279 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $4,026,369. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $239.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

