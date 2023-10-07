IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Mission Produce worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVO opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

