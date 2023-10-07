IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 193.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.