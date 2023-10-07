IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $5.27 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

