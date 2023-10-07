IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 3,708 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 182,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,714,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,966,000 after acquiring an additional 594,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,004,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $25,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $14.10 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.16 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

