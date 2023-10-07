IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 4,756 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.07% of Energy Recovery worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,551 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.0 %

ERII opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

