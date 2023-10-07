IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 826 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.6 %

ATGE opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

