IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 61.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

