Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 599,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

