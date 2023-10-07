iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $688,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

