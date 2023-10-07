iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Trimmed by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

