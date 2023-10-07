iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,350.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 132,325 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

