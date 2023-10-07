iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

