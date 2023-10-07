iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685,562 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,182,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

