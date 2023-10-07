iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $542,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

