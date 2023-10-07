iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

