iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

