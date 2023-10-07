Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.91. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

In other Issuer Direct news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,624.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

