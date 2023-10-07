Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Critical Review

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinVolution Group and Janover’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.85 $328.60 million $1.19 4.08 Janover $2.15 million 4.47 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janover.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FinVolution Group and Janover, as provided by MarketBeat.

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.69, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Janover.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Janover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71% Janover N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Janover on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

