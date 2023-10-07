JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,359 shares of company stock worth $13,743,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after buying an additional 1,047,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 1,108.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after buying an additional 617,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

