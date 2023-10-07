Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.47% of Johnson Controls International worth $220,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.35 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

