JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lowered by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

