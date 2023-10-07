KB Home Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KBH opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Insider Activity

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.