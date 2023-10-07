KB Home Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
KB Home Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE KBH opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $55.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
