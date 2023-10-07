Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

