Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of -0.26. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 56.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $53,461. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,806,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,533.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.