KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CWM LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,129,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

