KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.52.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $468.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.63. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

