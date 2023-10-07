KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of KLA worth $38,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.52.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $468.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

