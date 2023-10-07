Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

KTOS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $316,639.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,173 shares of company stock worth $839,695. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

