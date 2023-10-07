Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

