Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $628.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

