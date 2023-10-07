Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.50-$5.95 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 466,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

