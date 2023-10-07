Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.49, but opened at $101.58. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 1,425,533 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,340,000 after buying an additional 1,173,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $84,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

