Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2023

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.78. Approximately 20,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 62,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Largo Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$71.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.47 million. Largo had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.5763473 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

