Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.78. Approximately 20,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 62,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Largo Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$71.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.47 million. Largo had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.5763473 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.