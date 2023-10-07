Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $19,448.66 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $19,448.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,849,567.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.90. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

