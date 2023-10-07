Leo Brokerage LLC Buys 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

