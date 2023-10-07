Leo Brokerage LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

