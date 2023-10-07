Leo Brokerage LLC Has $438,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 748,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 868,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 539,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.